In major news for Who-vians, Russell T. Davies, the producer who spearheaded the revival of Doctor Who in 2005, will return as showrunner of the beloved sci-fi series starting in 2023.

The comeback coincides with Doctor Who's 60th anniversary, but BBC confirms Davies will stick around for seasons "beyond" 2023.

"I'm beyond excited to be back on my favourite show. But we're time-travelling too fast, there's a whole series of Jodie Whittaker's brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm — I'm still a viewer for now," Davies said in a statement.

Russell T. Davies returns to Doctor Who The man behind the modern "Doctor Who" series is returning as showrunner. Jodie Whittaker is leaving the BBC series after her third season.

Davies came on to Doctor Who after the show's 16-year hiatus and relaunched the title first with Christopher Eccleston as the titular time-hopping hero, and later with David Tennant in the titular role. He left the show in 2009.

Chibnall, who showruns the current Doctor Who, starring Whittaker as the Doc, called Davies' comeback "monumentally exciting." Whittaker, too, will be departing the show after her three-season tenure.

"Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him — Doctor Who, the BBC, the screen industry in Wales, and let's be honest everyone in the whole world, have so many reasons to be Very Excited Indeed about what lies ahead," Chibnall said.

"As the 13th Doctor prepares to embark on new and extraordinary adventures, the winds of change are blowing… bringing with them news to delight Doctor Who fans across the globe," said, BBC director of drama Piers Wenger. "We are thrilled that Russell is returning to Doctor Who to build on the huge achievements of Chris and Jodie. Thank you to the two of them and the team in Cardiff for all they continue to do for the show and hello Russell, it's wonderful to have you back."

