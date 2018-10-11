A definitive ranking of the best Doctor Who speeches

The glory of oratory
23. "Look at my girl. Look at her go." (From "The Doctor's Wife")
22. "I'm the Doctor." (From "The Voyage of the Damned")
21. "Have a fantastic life." (From "The Parting of the Ways")
20. "I think that's a hell of a bird." (From "Heaven Sent")
19. "I believe in her!" (From "The Satan Pit")
18. Twelve's regeneration (From "Twice Upon a Time")
17. "I do not know who I am." (From "The Christmas Invasion")
16. "Fear makes companions of all of us." (From "Listen")
15. "No weapons! No defense! No plan!" (From "Bad Wolf")
14. "Be a Doctor." (From "Face the Raven")
13. "It was patronizing." (From "Kill the Moon")
12. "I will tell you a story." (From "The Rings of Akhaten")
11. "I am TALKING." (From "The Pandoirca Opens")
10. "We're all stories in the end." (From "The Big Bang")
9. "The man that stops the monsters." (From "Flatline")
8. TIE: "Like fire and ice and rage," and "The fury of the Time Lord." (From "Family of Blood")
7. "The last of the Time Lords." (From "The Waters of Mars")
6. "I am an idiot!" (From "Death in Heaven")
5. "Just be kind." (From "The Doctor Falls")
4. Van Gogh at the museum (From "Vincent and the Doctor")
3. "Basically, run." (From "The Eleventh Hour")
2. Eleven's goodbye (From "The Time of the Doctor")
1. The Doctor's war speech (From "The Zygon Inversion")
