Doctor Who showrunner says new season will premiere 'as soon as we finish it'

While Doctor Who fans are currently looking forward to the show's upcoming special holiday episode, "Revolution of the Daleks," the Who team have been hard at work making the next season of the Jodie Whittaker-starring time travel.

It was announced in November that shooting had begun on the new season and that it would comprise a less-than-usual eight episodes. So, how is life inside the TARDIS going?

"We’re filming as we speak," showrunner Chris Chibnall said earlier this month, when EW checked in with the executive producer. "We’ve got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back. We’re only a few weeks in. We’re obviously having to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it’s not without its challenges but every series of Doctor Who has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody's smiling and what we’ve got so far is really thrilling."

The showrunner got a little cagier when EW asked if Chibnall had an idea of when the season will premiere.

"Yeah, I’ve got an idea," he said with a laugh. "But Charlotte Moore (the BBC's chief content officer) would send 'the boys' round if I told you any hints. As soon as finish it, I promise we’ll put it on telly straight away."

“Revolution of the Daleks” will air on BBC America this New Year's Day. Watch the show's trailer below.