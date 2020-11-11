Doctor Who starts shooting new season

Doctor Who type TV Show network BBC America

Shooting is underway on the new season of Doctor Who.

Jodie Whittaker is once again playing the titular time-traveler on the U.K. science fiction show. Because of the added time and protocols required due to the pandemic, the team will be completing a total of eight episodes rather than the usual 11.

“In this strangest of years, the Doctor Who production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production," showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to be back making the show. Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous COVID working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual 11. But rest assured, the ambition, humor, fun and scares you expect from Doctor Who will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period – but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge!”

“We are so thrilled to have unlocked the TARDIS, dusted down the sonic and be able to start filming again for the next season of Doctor Who," said executive producer Matt Strevens. "The amazing production team, crew and cast have worked wonders to get us shooting again in these challenging times. It’s going to be as fun-filled and action-packed as ever — with plenty of surprises.”

Whittaker's Doctor will next be seen in the show's annual special episode, "Revolution of the Daleks," which will air on BBC America this holiday season.

