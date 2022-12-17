The hilarious pair showed off their characters' outfits with an impromptu fashion show.

Doctor Who reveals first look at Ncuti Gatwa as 15th Doctor, Millie Gibson as his companion

The new Doctor is in.

On Saturday, the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who unveiled the very first photos of Ncuti Gatwa as its Fifteenth Doctor and his costar Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday.

The photos feature Gatwa's Doctor sporting a matching brown plaid jacket and trouser combination with a bright orange shirt, while Gibson's character has a more laid-back ensemble of blue shorts, a white top, and a jean jacket.

"Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson," the caption read.

It seems the pair have already struck up a fast friendship too. The series also posted a hilariously heartwarming video of Gatwa and Gibson celebrating their looks by holding an impromptu fashion show in a parking lot on set.

"Is everyone ready? Is the world ready? Seated? Are you sat? I'm about to introduce Ruby Sunday to you all!" Gatwa cheered as Gibson danced and twirled. "Get ready! There she is! Go on there, girl!"

Gibson then grabbed the camera from Gatwa and hyped him up. "This is the Doctor's look," she said. "Over and out!"

Gatwa concluded, "Ready to start filming!"

It'll be a little bit longer before Gatwa and Gibson take over the TARDIS — the pair are set to make their debut over the 2023 holiday season. Before their arrival, fan-favorite Doctor Who star David Tennant will return to play the Fourteenth Doctor for a trio of episodes commemorating the series' 60th anniversary in November.

"I just think it's the most exciting casting," Whittaker told EW. "Because no matter where this goes, he's going to bring on such a huge fandom that won't have seen Doctor Who. So they'll potentially look back at the history and it'll be us, and we're a part of that now, and part of the canon, which is really exciting."

When the decision was announced back in May, Gatwa said he was "deeply honored, beyond excited, and of course a little bit scared" to take up such a prestigious part.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavor my utmost to do the same," he wrote. "Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

