Doctor Who holiday special teaser reveals return of beloved character

We don't yet know exactly when the upcoming special holiday episode of Doctor Who will air — but we do now know it will feature the return of a beloved character.

A new teaser for the special reveals that John Barrowman's adventurer Captain Jack Harkness is back for the episode, which is titled "Revolution of the Daleks" and stars Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor.

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home," Barrowman said in a statement. "It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

“A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode," said showrunner Chris Chibnall. "If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

Barrowman's appeared in an episode of the last Doctor Who season following a decade-long hiatus from the show. The actor also played Harkness in the Doctor Who spin-off, Torchwood.

“Revolution of the Daleks” will air this holiday season on BBC America.

Watch that teaser above.

