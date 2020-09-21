Doctor Who star David Tennant is voted best Time Lord by show's fans

In a poll conducted by the Radio Times, Doctor Who fans have voted David Tennant their favorite Time Lord.

Tennant, who played the role of the Doctor between 2005 and 2010, only just beat the current occupant of the TARDIS, Jodie Whittaker, with 10,518 people voting for the Tenth Doctor and 10,423 plumping for the Thirteenth.

Whittaker's predecessor Peter Capaldi came third in the poll, followed by Matt Smith, Tom Baker, William Hartnell, Paul McGann, and Christopher Eccleston, who was the first actor to play the Doctor upon the show's relaunch in 2005. Tennant's real-life father-in-law Peter Davison, who played the Fifth Doctor in the early '80s, placed in thirteenth (and last) place.

“Over a decade after he left the TARDIS behind and after nearly 50,00 votes were cast, it’s clear that David Tennant is still Doctor Who fans’ perfect 10!” said Huw Fullerton, RadioTimes.com’s Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor, in a statement.

Tennant is currently reprising the role of the Doctor in a collection of audio stories from the company Big Finish. The actor will next be seen portraying the British serial killer Dennis Nilsen in the miniseries Des, which premieres Oct. 15 on Sundance Now.

