Should the redesign be embraced or exterminated? Judge for yourself!

Doctor Who villains the Daleks get new look for holiday special

Doctor Who type TV Show network BBC America

HBO Max genre Sci-fi Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Fans of Doctor Who will see a new look for those mechanical monstrosities the Daleks in the upcoming holiday special.

The redesign is featured on the front of the new Radio Times magazine and has prompted disagreement among Whovians since the image leaked on Thursday. "I...absolutely adore this new design," one fan wrote on Twitter. "It just looks so sleek. Can't wait to see it in action in all its glory!" Another Whovian was less complimentary, writing, "Front, side, back, it doesn’t matter what angle I look at it from — I f---ing hate it and would literally take any other Dalek design over it."

On Monday, a new teaser revealed that John Barrowman's adventurer Captain Jack Harkness is back for the episode, which stars Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor.

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home," Barrowman said in a statement. "It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

In the holiday special, titled "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, and with no hope of escape. Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to pick up their lives without her. But it’s not easy, considering old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming — a plan which involves a Dalek.

“Revolution of the Daleks” will air this holiday season on BBC America.

Watch the teaser for the show above and see the new Dalek design below.

Related content: