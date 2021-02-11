See the first Look at Doctor Who comic Missy

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

A new comic featuring the villain played by Michelle Gomez will be published this April.

Few have inhabited the role of Doctor Who's The Master quite as memorably as Michelle Gomez. Now, Gomez's baddie is returning in her own four-part comic, Missy, and EW has the first look.

Missy is set to launch in April to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Master's first appearance on television.

A talented array of actors have portrayed the Doctor Who villain over the course of the show's 58-year history, from Roger Delgado through John Simm to Sacha Dhawan, the most recent thespian to portray the evil Time Lord. But, Gomez's gleefully sociopathic iteration made life difficult for Peter Capaldi's version of the show's titular time traveler and that has made her a standout.

In Doctor Who Comic: Missy, the evil Time Lord wages war on the Doctor, but this time she's not alone. Can the combined brilliance of the Third and Twelfth Doctor avert her deadly scheme, or will she get her hands on a secret weapon capable of wreaking havoc on the universe?

Doctor Who Comic: Missy is from writer Jody Houser, illustrator Roberta Ingranat, and colorist Enrica Angiolini. Issue #1 features a cover by David Busian and three variant covers, including one by Claudia Caranfa. Doctor Who Comic: Missy is published by Titan Comics in cooperation with BBC Studios and is now available to pre-order.

Exclusively see pages from Missy No. 1 as well as the issue's four covers, below.

Image zoom Credit: Titan Comics

Image zoom Credit: Titan Comics

Image zoom Credit: Titan Comics

Image zoom Credit: Titan Comics

Image zoom Credit: Titan Comics

Image zoom Credit: Roberta Ingranata/Titan Comics

Image zoom Credit: Claudia Caranfa/Titan Comics

Image zoom Credit: Titan Comics

Image zoom Credit: David-Busian/Titan Comics