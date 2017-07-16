Doctor Who: Every Actor Who's Played the Time Lord

(2005-2010)

Credited with helping make the recent revival so popular around the globe, Tennant’s Doctor is often considered the most human version of the Time Lord, thanks to his boundless enthusiasm and childlike glee when faced with a new adventure — a slight change from his more broody predecessor. But when push came to shove, the Tenth incarnation of the character proved to be a fierce fighter and one who did not easily forgive those who crossed him — if at all.

And while Tennant himself is quite delightfully Scottish, his character was not able to keep the accent.