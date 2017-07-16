Doctor Who: Every Actor Who's Played the Time Lord

Everett Collection; Adrian Rogers/BBC; Simon Ridgway/BBC
Thirteenth Doctor: Jodie Whittaker
Steve Schofield/BBC Worldwide
Twelfth Doctor: Peter Capaldi
Simon Ridgway/BBC America
Eleventh Doctor: Matt Smith
ADRIAN ROGERS/BBC
Tenth Doctor: David Tennant
Adrian Rogers/BBC
Ninth Doctor: Christopher Eccleston
BBC
War Doctor: John Hurt
Adrian Rogers/BBC
Eighth Doctor: Paul McGann
Aaron Rappaport/BBC
Seventh Doctor: Sylvester McCoy
Mirrorpix/Everett Collection
Sixth Doctor: Colin Baker
BBC/Everett Collection
Fifth Doctor: Peter Davison
BBC
Fourth Doctor: Tom Baker
Everett Collection
Third Doctor: Jon Pertwee
BBC/Everett Collection
Second Doctor: Patrick Troughton
BBC/Everett Collection
First Doctor: William Hartnell
Sunday Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images
