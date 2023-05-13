The clip also reveals the titles of the upcoming episodes, which will star Catherine Tate and David Tennant.

Donna gets a shock in new trailer for Doctor Who 60th-anniversary episodes

The BBC has just released a short but packed trailer for the trio of upcoming Doctor Who episodes that will screen this November to mark the time-travel show's 60th anniversary.

The clip reveals that the three special episodes are titled "The Star Beast," "Wild Blue Yonder," and "The Giggle." The trailer also shows David Tennant's Doctor dancing with a mysterious character played by Neil Patrick Harris, Catherine Tate's Donna getting a big shock, and footage of Yasmin Finney's character Rose (which is, notably, the name of a companion previously played by Billie Piper).

"The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor's biggest adventure yet," said showrunner Russell T Davies in a statement. "Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna, and disaster about to be unleashed!"

Catherine Tate David Tennant 'Doctor Who' stars Catherine Tate and David Tennant | Credit: BBC

After the three special episodes, Tennant and Tate will hand off to Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, who will portray the Fifteenth Doctor and his companion Ruby. Gatwa's first episode as the Doctor will air during the Christmas holiday season.

The BBC recently announced that Gatwa and Gibson will be joined at some point on the show by Jonathan Groff and Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon.

Watch the new Doctor Who trailer below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: