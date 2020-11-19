Is America ready for a second civil war? Although President Donald Trump continues to dispute his electoral loss from earlier this month, it does not seem like forces are arrayed for an armed partisan conflict anytime soon. But just in case you were wondering what such a thing might look like if it did happen, Ava DuVernay has a new show for you.

On Thursday, HBO Max and Warner Bros Television announced that DuVernay and Roberto Patino will be producing a limited event series called DMZ, based on the DC/Vertigo comic of the same name. Set in a near-future America embroiled in a bitter civil war, the titular DMZ refers to Manhattan itself, which has indeed become a demilitarized zone devastated and isolated from the rest of the world.

Rosario Dawson stars as Alma Ortega, a fearless and fierce medic who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost when New York City was evacuated at the beginning of the conflict. That conflict is being exacerbated and exploited by the likes of Parco Delgado (Benjamin Bratt), the popular and deadly leader of one of the DMZ's most powerful gangs. As Alma contends with gangs, militias, demagogues, and warlords in this lawless no man's land, DMZ aims to explore "a stark political and cultural divide in American society."

In addition to Dawson and Bratt, DMZ also stars include Hoon Lee (Banshee), Freddy Miyares (When They See Us), and Jordan Preston Carter (The Haves and the Have Nots).

“’DMZ’s’ unflinching story of a country torn apart resonates eerily and profoundly amid our current state of the union,” HBO Max's head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “With the powerhouse visionary team of Ava and Roberto at the helm, bringing this critically acclaimed DC gem to life promises to entertain and inspire hope.”

While sharing the same concept and several characters, it seems that this DMZ will differ from its source material in some ways. The comic series was originally written by Brian Wood and illustrated by Wood and Riccardo Burchielli. Wood has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women over the years, and EW has confirmed that he has no involvement in this adaptation. Journalist Matty Roth, one of the primary protagonists of the comic, is not mentioned in the announcement either, although the character could still appear.

