Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Tony Okungbowa says he felt 'toxicity' on set

The Ellen DeGeneres Show type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Tony Okungbowa, the actor and DJ known to many viewers as DJ Tony of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is opening up about his experience on the recently embattled program.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Okungbowa said he "did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment" during his tenure as the show's resident DJ. The performer, who currently stars in CBS' Bob Hearts Abishola, also said he supports former Ellen staffers who have spoken out about alleged mistreatment they faced on set.

"I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen Degeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there. I was on air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007 -2013," Okungbowa wrote. "While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward."

Warner Bros. Television declined to comment on Okungbowa's remarks, and representatives for Okungbowa told EW he has no further comment on the subject at this time. Representatives for host Ellen DeGeneres and the show itself did not immediately respond to request for comment.

DeGeneres been under scrutiny lately in the wake of two BuzzFeed News reports describing a "toxic work environment" behind the scenes of her eponymous talk show, and citing allegations of racism, intimidation, and sexual misconduct. DeGeneres wrote a letter to her staff last week that did not address specific complaints but said in part that "we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues."

Related content: