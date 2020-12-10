Disney to reveal plans to significantly expand the Star Wars universe

Star Wars type TV Show

The Star Wars galaxy is about to get far, far bigger.

Disney plans "a significant expansion of the Star Wars universe," including a "Death Star-size trove of coming content," according to a New York Times report Wednesday.

The news comes on the eve of Disney's Investor Day conference, a four-hour event that's expected to include major programming revelations on Thursday afternoon.

On the Star Wars front, there are many headline possibilities.

A third season of The Mandalorian is a given, but not yet announced.

There is sure to be an update on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, which has Ewan McGregor reprising his iconic Jedi Knight role. The project will reportedly air as a six-episode limited series rather than as an ongoing story. The project is set eight years after Revenge of the Sith (and before the events in A New Hope). Filming has been expected to begin in the next few months, so potential casting news, a title, or other details seems likely.

The Cassian Andor series is also overdue for an update. The prequel project has Diego Luna reprising his Rogue One role as a Rebel spy. Alan Tudyk has also been confirmed as reprising his role as the droid K-2SO. Luna recently suggested the project has begun quietly filming in London.

There's also a female-centric series in the works from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland that reportedly is set in a rather different timeline than we've seen before in other Star Wars projects.

Recently there have also been rumors of a Boba Fett series now that Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison has returned to the Star Wars universe on The Mandalorian.

There's also another animated series in the works, The Bad Batch, which is set after the events in The Clone Wars.

Yet the most exciting announcement will probably not be an update on these existing reports, but rather something entirely new. One area of particular interest is what's next for the franchise in terms of theatrical films in the wake of 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Or perhaps Disney will completely shift its Star Wars interests to the small screen to bolster Disney+, which has racked up a most impressive 74 million subscribers since launching just over a year ago.

Much more to come Thursday.