The popular book series about the descendants of Greek gods, previously adapted for movies and a Broadway musical, is getting another chance at the screen.

Percy Jackson is getting another shot at the screen. Author Rick Riordan has been hinting for the past two years that a new adaptation of his beloved YA mythology book series could be coming to Disney+, and on Tuesday, the House of Mouse made it official with a full series order for Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

"The wait is over, demigods," Riordan said in a video message on Disney+'s social media feed. "I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens. The good folks at Disney+ have given us the green light."

Riordan himself will write the series pilot alongside Jon Steinberg (Black Sails), with James Bobin (The Muppets, Dora and the Lost City of Gold) directing. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz; the two will serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, and Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. The Disney-branded television series is produced by 20th Television.

Casting is underway for the series, which follows the young descendants of Greek gods in the modern world. Titular hero Percy Jackson is just coming to terms with his supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing the master thunderbolt. Percy must trek across America to clear his name, find the missing thunderbolt, and restore order to Olympus.

The series was previously adapted into two films, 2011's Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, which starred Logan Lerman as the titular demigod. But those films are not particularly beloved by either Riordan or his large fanbase, who have been clamoring for a new screen adaptation. The series was also turned into a Broadway musical.

"Bringing Rick Riordan's brilliant Percy Jackson books to Disney+ as a television series has been a mission for so many of us at this company as well as for Rick himself," 20th Television President Karey Burke said in a statement. "This will be an adaptation for the ages, with all the excitement, action and mythology fans of the books expect and love."

