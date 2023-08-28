Disney+ gives Spiderwick Chronicles show the Batgirl treatment

The streaming service won't be making the series available, even though filming has been completed.

Warner Bros. shocked the world last year when the studio revealed that, in a cost-cutting measure, it would not be releasing its completed Batgirl movie — but apparently there's more where that came from. EW has confirmed that Disney+ no longer plans to stream the Spiderwick Chronicles series it produced, even though it has finished filming.

The Spiderwick Chronicles is a live-action adaptation of the book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, which focuses on a family of young children who move into a decrepit estate and discover a world of fairies and other supernatural creatures. It has been adapted before, in the form of the 2008 movie from director Mark Waters that starred a young Freddie Highmore in a dual role as twins Jared and Simon Grace.

Freddie Highmore in 'Spiderwick Chronicles' movie Freddie Highmore in 'Spiderwick Chronicles' movie | Credit: Everett Collection

The Spiderwick Chronicles series was a co-production between Paramount Television Studios and the Disney-owned 20th Television. According to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, Paramount Television is now shopping the series around to other studios. Paramount reps didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Monday.

Spiderwick stars Christian Slater as the ogre Mulgarath and Jack Dylan Grazer as the fairy Thimbletack. Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, and Mychala Lee play Jared, Simon, and Mallory Grace. Whether anyone will ever get to watch these performances remains to be seen.

