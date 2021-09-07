The new Disney+ Star Wars Halloween special looks like a fever dream in hyperdrive

Come October, the LEGO Star Wars franchise is going to get spooky... and downright weird.

On Tuesday, Disney officially revealed the trailer for Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, which hits the streaming service Oct. 1. And it proves that just like Marvel's ever-expanding multiverse, the Star Wars world is also capable of saying "what if?" when it comes to the space stories we know and love.

The delightfully trippy trailer previews the three hauntingly different tales that fans will get to see play out, as Darth Vader's loyal servant Vaneé (Tony Hale) shares his stories with Poe Dameron (Jake Green), BB-8, and new characters Graballa the Hutt (Raphael Alejandro) and Graballa's mechanic, Dean (Dana Snyder) after Poe and his team get stranded at a Sith-inspired luxury hotel.

"The Lost Boy" focuses on Ben Solo's introduction to Ren (Christian Slater) and his eventual fall to the Dark Side, "The Dueling Monstrosities," reimagines an epic battle between a reborn Darth Maul and General Grievous, and "The Wookiee's Paw," puts a Star Wars spin on the classic tale where all of Luke Skywalker's wishes and dreams come true.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales | Official Trailer | Disney+ Star Wars Terrifying Tales | Credit: Lucasfilm

According to the official description released by Disney, "After the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa's mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader's loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends."

The series, directed by Ken Cunningham and written and executive produced by David Shayne, also stars the voice talents of Trevor Devall (Emperor Palpatine), Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (NI-L8), and Matt Sloan (Darth Vader).

Watch the trailer below.