Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Disney+ is raising prices for all its subscriptions — here’s how you can still save

Disney+ has had a huge March.

Currently starting at $6.99 per month, Disney+ will raise its basic plan cost to $7.99 per month this Friday, March 26. The Disney Bundle that comes with Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu will become $13.99 per month (previously $12.99), while the three-in-one plan with ad-free Hulu (launched in January) jumps to $19.99 from $18.99 per month. The one-year membership, now $69.99, will be raised to $79.99 per year.

According to the streamer, new and current subscribers will be subject to new pricing strategies on their first billing dates after March 26 — making now the only chance for viewers to remotely save on Disney+. Those willing to pay more up front will save most with the yearly subscription if they sign up before Friday, with the new increased pricing only affecting them a year from now when their membership renews.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney + Image zoom Credit: Julie Vrabelová/Marvel Studios; Disney

Subscribe now! Disney+ subscription, $6.99 – $69.99 at disneyplus.com

The streamer has also nabbed its first Oscars nods this year, with Onward and Soul both nominated for Best Animated Feature and the live-action Mulan nominated for Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects. Pixar's short Burrow, also streaming on Disney+, was tapped for Best Animated Short Film.

Sign up for Disney+ now before prices increase this Friday, March 26. And check out EW's coverage of upcoming Disney+ hits, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks here.