Disney+ is raising prices for all its subscriptions — here’s how you can still save
The basic plan will start at $8 per month going forward.
Disney+ has had a huge March.
With WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier becoming two of the most talked-about series in the past few weeks as well as Raya and the Last Dragon debuting on the platform with the first Disney princess of Southeast Asian descent, it's almost impossible to avoid Disney+ in pop culture lexicon of late. It was therefore unsurprising that the streaming service officially marked 100 million subscribers earlier this month, according to industry reports — but even more in the cards that Disney+ would be increasing its prices for the first time.
Currently starting at $6.99 per month, Disney+ will raise its basic plan cost to $7.99 per month this Friday, March 26. The Disney Bundle that comes with Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu will become $13.99 per month (previously $12.99), while the three-in-one plan with ad-free Hulu (launched in January) jumps to $19.99 from $18.99 per month. The one-year membership, now $69.99, will be raised to $79.99 per year.
According to the streamer, new and current subscribers will be subject to new pricing strategies on their first billing dates after March 26 — making now the only chance for viewers to remotely save on Disney+. Those willing to pay more up front will save most with the yearly subscription if they sign up before Friday, with the new increased pricing only affecting them a year from now when their membership renews.
Subscribe now! Disney+ subscription, $6.99 – $69.99 at disneyplus.com
Considering its ever-growing library, its importance in Marvel's rollout of Phase 4 with Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Black Widow (which debuts on Disney+ this July with premier access), as well as its abundance of upcoming originals like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, now's as good a time as any for those still holding out to sign up for Disney+.
The streamer has also nabbed its first Oscars nods this year, with Onward and Soul both nominated for Best Animated Feature and the live-action Mulan nominated for Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects. Pixar's short Burrow, also streaming on Disney+, was tapped for Best Animated Short Film.
Sign up for Disney+ now before prices increase this Friday, March 26. And check out EW's coverage of upcoming Disney+ hits, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks here.
