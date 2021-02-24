Disney+ unveils premiere dates for Loki, Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Everyone's favorite green-clad trickster god is soon coming to Disney+.

The streaming service announced a slew of release dates during Wednesday's TCA presentation, setting spring and summer premieres for Loki, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and more.

Loki, the third of Marvel's live-action Disney+ shows, will premiere June 11 — slightly later than its originally announced premiere of "May 2021." Tom Hiddleston once again reprises his role as the Asgardian chaos agent, and the show follows his adventures through time and space after he grabbed the Tesseract and disappeared in Avengers: Endgame. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant, with Kate Herron as director and Michael Waldron as head writer.

Image zoom Credit: Marvel Studios

Also next up is Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the animated series set after The Clone Wars that follows an elite military squad of unusual clones. It's the first of the many, many Star Wars spin-off shows that Disney+ has in the works, including the live-action Ahsoka, Kenobi, and Rangers of the New Republic.

Disney+ also set dates for several new series: John Stamos' basketball show Big Shot (April 16), Tony Hale's mystery series The Mysterious Benedict Society (June 25), the Pixar spin-off Monsters at Work (July 2), Josh Peck's Turner & Hooch reboot (July 16), and Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life (July 23).