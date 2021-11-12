"Having another swing at each other might be satisfying for everybody," the Obi-Wan actor noted.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are returning to a galaxy far, far away.

Disney+ is streaming a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Friday, teasing the return of McGregor's beloved Jedi master. The new footage — released as part the streaming service's Disney+ Day — features McGregor and director Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian), as well as concept art hinting at Obi-Wan's adventures while hiding out on Tatooine.

Obi-Wan resides on that desert planet in order to keep watch over the young Luke Skywalker. Chow refers to that status quo as "the starting place for our story," but "the interesting thing is gonna be where it goes from there." Concept art shown in the video teased lots of different-looking locales.

"This is quite a dark time that we're coming into with him," Chow says in the video. "Just being a Jedi is not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there."

Set between 2005's Revenge of the Sith and the original 1977 Star Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi centers on McGregor's bearded Jedi, but he isn't the only actor reprising his role for the series: Christensen is also confirmed to appear in the show as Obi-Wan's troubled apprentice Anakin Skywalker, a.k.a. Darth Vader.

"The most beautiful thing of all is that it's brought me back together with Hayden," McGregor said in the video. "Having another swing at each other might be satisfying for everybody."

