First Hawkeye reactions praise 'street-level' view of MCU and Hailee Steinfeld's 'energized' Kate Bishop

Early word of the next Disney+ Marvel series suggest Hawkeye hits its mark.

Press and TV critics shared their reactions after viewing the first two episodes of the Jeremy Renner- and Hailee Steinfeld-fronted superhero drama with praise for the "street level" approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes' Erik Davis tweeted, "I feel a definite Spider-Man: Homecoming vibe in terms of its ground-level NYC approach & mentor relationship." SlashFilm's Ethan Anderson and ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis referred to the show as a "street-level superhero series" with a "street level NYC" environment.

HAWKEYE Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in 'Hawkeye.' | Credit: Mary Cybulski/Marvel Studios

Renner reprises his role of Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, on the series set during Christmastime. His main mission is to get home to his family in time for the holidays, but it's not that simple. A face from his past resurfaces, prompting him to team up with a 22-year-old archer named Kate Bishop (Steinfeld) to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Multiple reporters noted the series opens with a sequence that will be particularly satisfying for "longtime MCU fans," while many more hailed Steinfeld's performance.

"@HaileeSteinfeld is fantastic as Kate Bishop and no chance fans don't immediately fall in love with her character," Collider's Steve Weintraub tweeted.

"Eager Kate's dynamic with grumpy Clint is especially great," wrote ScreenRant's Ashley Crossan.

Also featuring in Hawkeye are Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Cox will appear as Maya Lopez, a.k.a. comic book character Echo, who's reportedly getting a spin-off.

Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ this Nov. 24.

