Need a last-minute Mother’s Day present? The Disney+ gift subscription card has you covered

Way behind on your Mother's Day shopping, or struggling with exactly what to get for the mother figure in your life? Never fret, EW's Mother's Day 2021 gift guide is here to help. From cookie cutters to jewelry, there are plenty of inspiration to mine for a last-minute gift, but if you want something that will definitely make it to your special person's doorstep (or rather, inbox) in time this weekend, then the Disney+ gift subscription card is the way to go.