Need a last-minute Mother’s Day present? The Disney+ gift subscription card has you covered
Way behind on your Mother's Day shopping, or struggling with exactly what to get for the mother figure in your life? Never fret, EW's Mother's Day 2021 gift guide is here to help. From cookie cutters to jewelry, there are plenty of inspiration to mine for a last-minute gift, but if you want something that will definitely make it to your special person's doorstep (or rather, inbox) in time this weekend, then the Disney+ gift subscription card is the way to go.
Launched in 2019, the one-year gift subscription card by Disney+ has been a go-to last-minute gift for holidays like Valentine's Day as well as Christmas. With an ever-growing list of properties as well as new, upcoming originals to look forward to, a Disney+ subscription is the gift that won't stop giving.
Gift it! Disney+ Gift Subscription Card, $79.99 at disneyplus.com
Of course, the vast Disney+ library includes plenty of family-friendly content to enjoy alongside a Mother's Day brunch. Disney movies that center on women and maternal relationships — including The Incredibles 2 where Elastigirl takes center stage, Pixar's celebrated short film Bao that focuses on a woman's relationship with her distant son, and Brave that makes Queen Elinor and Princess Merida's relationship the heart of the film — alongside series such as WandaVision that finally made Wanda a parent are all fitting for this special Sunday.
To give the gift subscription card, all you need is to confirm that your recipient doesn't already have a Disney+ membership, as the year-long gift subscription card is only available for new viewers and can't be added to an existing membership. Disney will deliver the electronic gift subscription on the day of your choice, and it's the most affordable way to give someone a Disney+ subscription since the $79.99 price comes down to $6.67 per month (compared to the basic monthly plan that starts at $7.99).
A Disney+ subscription will also set up opportunities to watch upcoming Disney VOD releases such as Cruella and Black Widow; once you have a subscription, Disney+ viewers can purchase Premier Access to watch films like the aforementioned two plus Pixar's next film, Luca. Send the gift subscription now, and see what you should watch this Mother's Day weekend with EW's TV coverage here.
