The latest Disney+ deal arrived just in time to stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
With so many streaming platforms available, it's easy to fall into an endless scroll when trying to decide what to watch. But Disney+ has always stood out from the pack thanks to its content mix, especially once the service started offering Disney+ Basic, a cheaper, ad-supported version that still gives users access to every single movie and show.
And right now, Disney+ is offering both new and eligible returning subscribers a limited-time deal to get three months of Disney+ Basic for just $6.99 a month. The offer couldn't come at a better time, considering that the platform just added one of 2022's highest-grossing movies, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
If you're a brand-new user of Disney+ or an eligible returning subscriber with no current active subscription, you can sign up now and get 90 days of Disney+ Basic for the $6.99 sale price. After three months, the subscription will auto-renew at its full price of $7.99 unless you choose to cancel.
Subscribe now! Disney+ Basic, $6.99 per month for three months at disneyplus.com
Wakanda Forever was released in theaters in November 2022 and has made history with Angela Bassett earning a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination, the first acting Oscar nom for any Marvel movie. (She's already won the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for her role as Queen Ramonda.)
If you missed the acclaimed Marvel blockbuster in theaters, you can now easily stream it on Disney+, along with earlier films like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain America: Civil War. Plus, there are tons of other notable films and series available, such as the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian for all the Star Wars fans, premiering March 1, and plenty of Disney classics, as well as newer animated favorites like Encanto.
And to celebrate Black History Month, the streamer added new titles to its existing Celebrate Black Stories collection and introduced the Black History collection, which highlights Black artists, athletes, and creators across film, music, culture, and beyond.
If you've been holding off joining Disney+ until a deal came about to lower the price, now's the perfect time to subscribe. Sign up now before this limited-time offer is gone.
