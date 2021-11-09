You can get a month of Disney+ for just $1.99 right now — here's how
Disney+ had a big quarter this past summer with a 116-million increase in subscribers, but its biggest day of the year is yet to come.
Disney+ Day, taking place this Friday, Nov. 12, is promising to be a day full of treats for the entire Disney family. Fans can expect a slew of exclusive content, clips, trailers, and new movies and series added to the platform, but to kick off the celebrations early, Disney+ has already launched a $1.99 first-month membership deal for its standalone subscription. Until this Sunday, Nov. 14, new and eligible returning subscribers without a currently active membership can get a month of Disney+ for just $1.99, before the subscription renews for $7.99 per month afterwards.
No discounts have been announced so far on the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+, which starts at $13.99 per month. Although you'll have a whole week to secure the subscription deal, most fans will want to sign up before or on Disney+ Day to take advantage of the exclusive announcements and content debuting on the platform on Nov. 12.
Sign up! Disney+ Day $1.99 First-Month Subscription Sale (orig. $7.99 per month) at disneyplus.com
Starting at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 12, Disney fans can expect a wave of first-looks, new trailers, and exclusive clips for upcoming Disney+ content by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more to be announced by the streaming platform on Twitter. Disney+ subscribers can catch specials from Pixar and Marvel premiering at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET and 8:45 a.m. PT/ 11:45 a.m. ET respectively, and that's just the beginning.
Disney has also previously announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, Olaf Presents, Ciao Alberto, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and new Billie Eilish documentary The Making of Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will land on Disney+ on Nov. 12. Even after Disney+ Day, signing up for the streamer before the $1.99 deal ends means viewers can watch upcoming releases within the next month like Hawkeye (Nov. 24), Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back (Nov. 25), and new animated series Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Dec. 3) based on the book series of the same name for less than usual.
Beyond the streaming platform, Disney has launched companion celebrations at its theme parks where Disney+ subscribers will enjoy special benefits, on its shopping site shopDisney where customers can get free shipping, and on its publishing arm where select eBooks are $0.99. Shoppers can also get 10 percent off Disney+ products at Funko.com, and fans will find four daily surprise screenings of classic movies in 200 AMC Theaters.
As its name suggests, the can't-miss portions of the celebrations revolve around Disney+ all weekend long. Sign up for the streamer here for just $1.99 for a month before all the premieres, announcements, and exclusive content are released this Friday, Nov. 12.
