You can get a month of Disney+ for just $1.99 right now — here's how

Disney+ Day, taking place this Friday, Nov. 12, is promising to be a day full of treats for the entire Disney family. Fans can expect a slew of exclusive content, clips, trailers, and new movies and series added to the platform, but to kick off the celebrations early, Disney+ has already launched a $1.99 first-month membership deal for its standalone subscription. Until this Sunday, Nov. 14, new and eligible returning subscribers without a currently active membership can get a month of Disney+ for just $1.99, before the subscription renews for $7.99 per month afterwards.