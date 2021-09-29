The Book of Boba Fett was initially announced in 2020 via a title card at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian . Following the announcement, executive producer Jon Favreau appeared on Good Morning America to clarify that the series would be a stand-alone spin-off as opposed to a replacement for season three of the series starring Din Djarin and loveable Grogu. (Which has yet to announce its own return date.)

Not much is known about the show so far aside from its set up in a post-credits scene, when we saw Fett and Shand travel to Tatooine to stop Bib Fortuna from taking Jabba the Hut's throne. And with officially three months to go until the premiere, Disney is probably keen to keep things that way. But we do know we can expect to get some long-awaited canon backstory on the fan-favorite bounty hunter, who hasn't been seen since he fell into a Sarlacc pit at the beginning of Return of the Jedi, as well as some fun new space adventures.