Disney+ announces new Muppets show starring Lilly Singh

The Muppets Mayhem will focus on The Muppet Show's house band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

It's time to play the music.

Disney+ announced that the Muppets are returning to the screen in The Muppets Mayhem. Late night host Lilly Singh will play Nora, the record label executive who wrangles the Electric Mayhem Band members as they record their first album.

Adam F. Goldberg of The Goldbergs, puppeteer Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes developed and wrote the series, which will star Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, and Lips.

"We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways," Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement.

THE MUPPETS The Electric Mayhem band, l-r: Sgt. Floyd Pepper, Janice, Dr. Teeth, Zoot, Lips, and Animal. | Credit: Everett Collection

The psychedelic Electric Mayhem Band has been rocking on The Muppets stage since its debut in the 1975 pilot of The Muppet Show. The band recently appeared in 2018's Muppets Haunted Mansion.

The Muppets first joined Disney+ in the 2020 limited series Muppets Now. As of February 2021, over 100 episodes of the original The Muppet Show are available on the streaming service. In 2016, Disney pulled the plug on its ABC mockumentary, The Muppets.

Lilly Singh, whose A Little Late With Lilly Singh was canceled after season 2, will certainly face an uphill battle managing the chaotic musicians. After all, with Animal on the drums, anything is possible.