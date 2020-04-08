Disney+ has already racked up 50 million subscribers

Image zoom Lucasfilm

Disney+ has already hit a huge milestone.

Five months since its debut, the streaming service has racked up more than 50 million subscribers globally.

That puts Disney+ well past Hulu (30.4 million subscribers), a service Disney now controls due to its recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets, though it's still a ways behind streaming king Netflix (161 million subscribers).

Disney+ was boosted by rolling out to eight counties in Western Europe over the past two weeks, including the U.K., France, Germany, and Spain.

“We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney's direct-to-consumer and international division. “Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+."

The service had an early boost out of the gate with the buzz around its original Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and its collection of Star Wars movies leading up to the release of The Rise of Skywalker. In recent weeks, Disney+ has likely been further aided by stay-at-home measures enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Disney was also able to garner some goodwill (and headlines) by putting Frozen 2 on its streaming service last month, earlier than planned, along with Pixar's Onward.

