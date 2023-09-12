To the end zone and beyond?

You. Are. A. Toy!

That might just be what Woody is screaming at the starting lineups for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1. ESPN and Disney announced Monday that they'll be streaming a real-time alternate presentation of the game that gives both teams the Toy Story treatment.

Streaming live and direct from Andy's room at 9:30 a.m. ET on Disney+ and ESPN+, Toy Story Funday Football will transform every player and play into an animated recreation that brings the game, which is taking place at London's Wembley Stadium, into the world of the beloved Pixar franchise. The broadcast will use state-of-the-art tracking technology enabled by the NFL's Next Gen Stats player-tracking data and Beyond Sports.

Woody and Buzz in 'Toy Story'; Kyle Pitt of the Atlanta Falcons Woody and Buzz in 'Toy Story'; Kyle Pitt of the Atlanta Falcons | Credit: Buena Vista Pictures/Everett; Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty

All the other elements of the game, including announcers, scoreboards, and graphics, will appear with the special Toy Story overlay. That means announcers Drew Carter and Booger Farland will appear as fully animated figures.

Many familiar faces from the world of Toy Story will also make special appearances, including Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep, Bullseye, Jesse, Rex, Slinky Dog, Forky, Bunny, Ducky, and the Green Aliens.

Duke Caboom, introduced in Toy Story 4, will also perform a special motorcycle jump during halftime.

So get ready to play in the toy box with the NFL, but remember, having a snake in your boot is not a penalty.

'Toy Story Funday Football' 'Toy Story Funday Football' | Credit: Courtesy of ESPN

'Toy Story Funday Football' 'Toy Story Funday Football' | Credit: Courtesy of ESPN

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: