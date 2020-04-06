Disney releasing new Frozen short series At Home With Olaf, made entirely at home

Frozen type Movie genre Mystery,

Even snowmen are working from home in this time of quarantine.

Disney is releasing At Home With Olaf, a series of new shorts starring Josh Gad's ever-cheerful Frozen snowman. The shorts, announced via Disney Animation's official Twitter and YouTube accounts, were created entirely at home by Disney animator Hyrum Osmond, with Gad also providing voice work from home.

"My friends @alittlejelee [Frozen and Frozen II writer-director Jennifer Lee] & @mrhyrum [Osmond] called me up one day & asked me if I would be able 2 record some dialogue & sounds as Olaf from home," Gad tweeted. "These little shorts done from home by Hyrum & the @DisneyAnimation team are so charming & hopefully provide a smile during these scary times."

The first entry, "Fun With Snow," released online Monday, features Olaf lobbing snowballs in the woods; it's short, it's sweet, and it will hopefully ease your worries and anxieties a bit...even if you can't completely "Let It Go." (We had to.) It's unclear when or how regularly future episodes will arrive, but you can evidently expect more in the days to come.

Disney also released Frozen 2 on their streaming service Disney+ a few months early amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, along with Pixar's Onward, which made its debut on the platform last weekend.

