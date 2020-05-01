Shakira, Donald Glover, and more to perform on Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

After the success of last month's Disney Family Singalong, ABC has rounded up a new group of stars to perform even more classic Disney tunes — this time on Mother's Day.

The eclectic group of performers includes Broadway superstars Idina Menzel and Ben Platt singing "A Whole New World," while "Part of Your World" will take on an indie spin from Halsey. Rebel Wilson will reprise her Little Mermaid Live role for a rendition of "Poor Unfortunate Souls," while Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will bring Timon and Pumbaa to life once again with a performance of "Hakuna Matata" featuring Donald Glover and The Lion King's Young Simba on Broadway, Walter Russell III.

Perhaps in celebration of the freshly announced live-action Hercules, Keke Palmer will deliver "Zero to Hero," while the studio's next live-action Ariel, Halle Bailey, will team up with her sister Chloe (as Chloe x Halle) and Anika Noni Rose for the latter's "Almost There," from the wildly underrated The Princess and the Frog. Outside of the traditionally animated classics, Pixar will get some love with Miguel taking on Coco's "Remember Me"; Shakira will sing her own "Try Everything," from Zootopia; and Disney Family Singalong alumni Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, and Hayley Erbert will deliver a Mary Poppins medley of "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" and "Step in Time."

Like the first Disney Family Singalong in April, Volume II will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest as celebrities recreate iconic musical numbers from their own homes to sprinkle some Disney magic on our days of isolation. The special also aims to raise awareness about the work of Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the country, which is providing resources and support to people affected by COVID-19.

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will air Sunday, May 10, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. It will become available to stream on Disney+ in the days that follow.

Related stories: