To celebrate the evolution of this princess, the apron that Wilson wears over her blue dress in the opening sequence has been painted to say "Belle" in Tagalog, the native language of the Philippines. And she's infusing a bit of herself into the music as well. Preview images showcase Wilson — known for her soulful R&B ballads marked by exquisite guitar solos — with a ukelele, and her musical persona (complete with her signature sunglasses) will feature heavily in the show's finale, all by design. "I wanted to see me in it because it's a celebration of the creation of Beauty and the Beast," she says. "I definitely wanted to stay true to it, but I had this idea of how to bring myself into it."