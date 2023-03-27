"It’s just the two of us trying to survive and then we die pretty quickly," the actor teases.

Are you one of those many Succession fans who want a spin-off show featuring Nicholas Braun's 'Cousin Greg' Hirsch and Matthew Macfadyen's Tom Wambsgans once the current, and final, season of the show concludes? Then, we have some very good news! According to Braun, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has plans to make just such a series.

"Yeah, we're going to do it. Yeah, we're doing it. It's happening," Braun tells EW. "They'll probably announce it next week, or the week after, and then we'll start filming it soon. Yeah. The storyline's pretty funny. We go off to Antarctica, and it's just the two of us trying to survive, and then we die pretty quickly. We die after three or four episodes. And that's it. And that's Jesse, you know, he'll just end it when he wants to, and he doesn't want to shoot that show for too long."

So, after the so-called "Disgusting Brothers" die, is the show just footage of seagulls?

"Yeah, just one camera. Just never moves," says the actor. "But Nick Britell (Succession composer) is scoring it, so it's weirdly really moving."

As you may have guessed by now, Braun is joking.

"No, there's no potential for that, I don't think," he admits.

As to whether Braun would appear in a spin-off show, the actor says, "Let's just watch this season first and see."

Armstrong announced in February that he was ending the show with season 4.

"For him to say this is, it makes sense," Braun says. "He's a guy who is very decisive, and does not want to overshoot anything. He does that in every way. If a scene is too jokey, he'll pull it back. How can we ground this more? The most on the nose scene, he won't write it. He'll write right up to it and then take it somewhere else. He's not a guy who wants to indulge in anything, so it made sense, honestly. We weren't like, whoah, no, way, Jesse, please. It was like, okay, if that's what you want, cool. And this one will be amazing. People will be so blown away by this season."

Succession season 4 is currently screening on HBO and HBO Max.

