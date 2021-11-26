Shopping

Discovery+ is offering 99-cent subscriptions for Black Friday

That's 80 percent off the usual $4.99 monthly price.
By Nina Huang November 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST
Secured your Black Friday 4K smart TV deal already? Don't miss out on discounted subscriptions to streaming services that you'll want to install on your fresh new TV, too. Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Philo have already launched their annual Black Friday subscription sales, and for the first time, Discovery+ has joined the fray to offer its membership for just 99 cents per month for your first three months. 

Typically $4.99 per month, Discovery+'s Black Friday 99-cent-per-month deal is a rare 80 percent discount. With it, you can catch popular Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, Animal Planet, OWN, Magnolia Network, Lifetime, and History Channel shows such as Love It or List It, Property Brothers, The Pioneer Woman, Planet Earth, Frozen Planet, and all of Anthony Bourdain's much-loved No Reservations episodes. The subscription sale lasts until this Cyber Monday, Nov. 29. 

'Property Brothers' and 'Frozen Planet'
Amazon Prime Video members can also access the 99-cent Discovery+ Black Friday subscription deal as an add-on to their Prime Video subscriptions, but the direct deal at discoveryplus.com won't require an additional Prime Video subscription to sign up. The Discovery+ Black Friday sale applies to its most basic subscription with ads, so if you want to avoid breaks while streaming, you'll need to sign up to its ad-free program that's $6.99 per month

Aside from the aforementioned fan-favorite series, Discovery+ also has a slew of new and original programming such as Candy Coated Christmas with Ree Drummond, Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop with Ben and Erin Napier that lands on Discovery+ on Sunday, Dec. 26, and Foodgod with the eponymous food personality who travels and tries outlandish meals with celebrity friends such as Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West. 

You'll want to secure your next three months of Discovery+ for just 99 cents each before the sale ends on Cyber Monday. Sign up to Discovery+ here and check out more Black Friday deals from EW's sale coverage. 

