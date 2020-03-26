Dirty John season 2 trailer tackles The Betty Broderick Story with Amanda Peet

Dirty John type TV Show

After tackling the season 1 story of master manipulator John Meehan (Eric Bana) and his hold over Debra Newell (Connie Britton), the Dirty John season 2 trailer arrives to preview a twisted take on another toxic relationship: Dan and Betty Broderick, who Oprah Winfrey herself once referred to as "one of America’s messiest divorces."

Amanda Peet and Christian Slater star as Betty and Dan respectively, and one particular line from this woman scorned sets the stage for the mayhem and murder to come: "I would've been treated better if I had been a dog and served my master. I'm amazed it only took one bullet to kill Dan Broderick."

The real-life Betty Broderick received 32 years in prison for killing her husband and his second wife, Linda, on Nov. 5, 1989. She argued she was a battered wife who suffered years of physical and psychological abuse. The first trailer breezes through a few dramatized moments that propelled Betty down this dark path.

After 16 years of marriage, Dan is "walking out with a 19-year-old and a sports car." He had his wife committed to a psych ward and "robbed" her children through a court order, while Betty crashed her car into his home and spray painted his walls. He says Betty "wants to destroy me." She says Dan's "in control of everything." Who's in the right here? Maybe no one.

If you're a frequent listener of the My Favorite Murder podcast or watcher of Law & Order (the 1991 episode "The Wages of Love" was inspired by the Brodericks), you already have a pretty good idea of what's what.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story premieres later this summer on USA.

