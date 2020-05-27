Dan and Betty are in the marriage from hell in season 2 of Dirty John, premiering June 2.

Watch Christian Slater's Dirty John get his wife sent off in a straitjacket in exclusive season 2 clip

It may have the same name, but the second season of USA's Dirty John follows a brand new true-crime marriage that's rotten at its core. This time it's between Christian Slater and Amanda Peet, and EW has an exclusive clip of the 8-episode season.

Slater stars as Dan Broderick, a prominent malpractice attorney. In the above clip, Dan watches as wife Betty (Peet) smashes her car straight into his front door out of spite before getting put into a straitjacket and arrested while their children watch.

"She's clearly not in control of herself," Dan says. "She should be under someone's care."

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story follows Betty, a wife and mother who loses custody of her children after being left for a mistress in '80s Los Angeles. Betty's story is taken straight from the headlines. The real-life Betty Broderick received 32 years in prison for killing her husband and his second wife, Linda, in November 1989. Linda is played in the show by Rachel Keller.

The murders were in the aftermath of one of the ugliest divorce cases at the time, filled with gaslighting, curse-filled voicemails and Dan's clothes being lit on fire.

Oh, and that car accident.

Season 2 comes after the first Dirty John season focused on another true-life couple John (played by Eric Bana) and Debra (Connie Britton), a marriage that spoiled before it even began as John was a con artist who had taken financial advantage of women in previous relationships. The first season earned Britton a Golden Globe nomination for her role.

John, it's time to meet Dan and Betty in the Dirty John hall of shame.

Watch season 2 of Dirty John starting on Tuesday, June 2 at 9/8c on the USA Network.

