"There's a lot of really interesting stuff going on right now," Warwick says.

Teyana Taylor may have announced she is retiring from music, but she could be singing again thanks to Dionne Warwick.

The music legend tells EW a series based on her life is "in the works" with Taylor potentially leading the project both in front of the camera and behind.

"It's going to be a series, we're planning to do an episodic type of a show," Warwick tells EW in a video (above) recorded on Jan. 21. "[Teyana] is certainly a talented young lady with whom I've had the pleasure of interfacing. In fact, we had a conversation last night on the telephone. She's very excited about the prospect of being involved and she's also going to be very, very much involved in directing it and putting together parts and parcel of how we see this going."

Warwick first hinted she was interested in having a series made about her life with Taylor portraying her in a Twitter video she shared in mid-December. She asked fans who they'd like to see portray her and if they'd really watch. The singer tagged Netflix in her tweet at the time, and tells EW she is interested in working with the streamer on the new series though no plans have been finalized.

"Netflix is one of the placed I've been looking at possibly doing it," she explains. "They're not the only place that we're looking at but Netflix seems to be the leading episodic [platform] to do something similar to what I want to do. There's a lot of very exciting stuff going on right now!"

Netflix showed interest in the project, too. Its official Twitter account replied with two emojis of a hand writing on paper with the message, "taking notes."

Taylor noticed Netflix's reply and made an exciting post of her own.

Warwick has become a sensation on social media during the pandemic, which she uses as a new line of communication with dedicated longtime fans and to make connections with new ones. Among them is Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd, who agreed to collaborate on a song with Warwick after she hilariously questioned their monikers.

"I'm too popular now!" she tells EW, laughing about her newfound social media fame. "I'm really having the best time. I'm having a giggle every single time I post anything or when I ask or answer a question. It's just been a bunch of fun and it's taking up some wonderful time since I've been confined to my home as most of us have been. It's given me something to do."

As to whether or not her mobs of followers will miss out on her fun commentary as the pandemic slows down, she promises she still has a lot more to say.

"I'm going to be around for a bit," she says. "I still have more questions and more people I want to meet. What's been very interesting for me is to see how the youngsters who I poke a little fun at have reacted so positively. They've let me know that they want to get to know me, too. I'm really having a lot of fun."

