All the differences between the Daisy Jones and the Six book and series

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Daisy Jones and the Six episodes 1-3.

We finally get to see Daisy Jones & the Six as a real band!

For fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel, yearning to see the band and their hit album Aurora brought to life comes with the territory. And that dream can finally come true with the new series from Prime Video and Hello Sunshine.

The story follows singer-songwriter Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and her time writing Aurora with rock band the Six, which rockets them all to fame — and charts their respective fall, as conflict within the band and between Daisy and frontman Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) tears them apart.

As with any adaptation that moves from page to screen, there are changes — some big, some small, and many of them with thorough explanation from the creative team.

EW has rounded them all up here, and we will update as new episodes air. So put that record on and delve into the biggest changes between the Daisy Jones and the Six series and the book.

Chuck Williams and Pete Loving are now one guy, Chuck Loving — and he doesn't die in Vietnam

When the Six is still playing small gigs and wedding as The Dunne Bros. around Pennsylvania and the East Coast, they have two more members of the band on the page — Chuck Williams and Pete Loving, who is also Eddie's (Josh Whitehouse) brother. Chuck is drafted and dies in Vietnam not long after going overseas, while Pete is a member of the Six throughout the story despite never really saying much. Instead, he sees the rock star life as something he does for awhile before marrying the girl he loves and settling down. He provides only a brief statement on his memories of the time.

The show shakes things up by combining Chuck and Eddie into one character, Chuck Loving (Jack Romano). He isn't drafted, but instead quits the band to pursue his acceptance into college. Oh, and Eddie is no longer his brother.

"We got rid of Pete immediately," showrunner Scott Neustadter tells EW. "I was always thinking about the Pete Best version of somebody who — when you're really young and you're at the crossroads of your life — you can either take a huge risk and join a rock band and hope that something happens for you, or you can not do that, because how frequently does that work out? Knowing that the band becomes huge, you can have fun watching somebody make the wrong choice."

"He has to still be alive to make the wrong choice," he adds, clarifying the removal of any Vietnam subplot. "There's some stuff on the cutting room floor that's conversations about Vietnam and ... that time and the draft. At the end of the day, there was enough heavy stuff in the early episodes."

However, that does mean that the Six are not actually comprised of six musicians, making Camila (Camila Morrone) the honorary bonus member of the band.

Daisy Jones is not her real name

In the novel, Daisy Jones is born almost fully-formed with the name of a rock star (or at least, her parents call her Daisy on the page). But in the show, she actively makes the decision to become someone else, pivoting away from Margaret, as her mother calls her, and writing Daisy Jones in her diary, re-christening herself with the perfect flower power moniker for a budding rock goddess.

Daisy's first sexual experience is more explicitly assault

In the book, Daisy is a precocious teen who cruises the Sunset Strip and tries to find her way into clubs and backrooms with the musicians and bands she loves. She tells a story of ending up in a hotel room at the Riot House with a drummer after being invited up to do lines of cocaine. They end up on his bed and she says "yes even though the answer was no." She lies back and stares at the ceiling until he's done. It's definitely dubious, particularly because she's underage.

In the show, this moment is made even more explicitly into assault as a hotel room door closes on Daisy, clearly led to believe she was going to a party with many other people. It does not show us what happens to her teenage self until she is out at the Riot House pool, sitting alone and clearly traumatized. We then cut to an older Daisy telling a documentarian, "I was a baby."

The rock documentary framing is only 20 years after the band's break-up

In the novel, years and years have passed since the band's final concert in the late 1970s. The oral history that we're "reading" is supposed to take place in about 2016, not all that far off from the novel's 2019 publication.

The show keeps the idea of an oral history, transforming the book into its visual equivalent of a rock documentary. But it bumps up to the late 1990s, about 20 years after the band's implosion.

"The one obvious change is that Taylor's writing about 70-year-olds looking back on their lives in their 20s," Neustadter says. "We wanted to accelerate the story a little bit." That also means the cast didn't have to undergo excessive prosthetics and make-up to sell the age difference.

Camila meets Billy at a laundromat, not a bar

On the page, Billy and Camila meet at a hotel cocktail bar, where she is a waitress and he is wrapping up after playing a wedding at the hotel. The show gives them more of a meet cute in the laundromat where he has to admit he still lives with his mom and wrongfully assumed Camila recognizes him as a musician.

Karen is British

On the page, the Six are all from the Pittsburgh area, where they first meet Karen (Suki Waterhouse). But here, she's a bit more of a rolling stone, having made her way from England to the U.S. as she tries to find a spot with a band that will make it to the top.

Camila goes to Los Angeles from the start

In the book, Camila is furious with Billy for deciding to move to Los Angeles, and they essentially break up — until he calls her to tell her he has a record deal and proposes over the phone. Here, she's part of the Six and their journey from the start, driving across the country with them in a VW bus and helping them try to land their big break.

Billy Dunne has to chase Teddy Price

In the book, it's tour manager Rod Reyes (Timothy Olyphant) who helps the Six take off. He books them rooms at the Hyatt House and gets them paying gigs on the Sunset Strip, which leads to them being discovered by record producer Teddy Price (Tom Wright), who then invites himself to a rehearsal and signs the band to a record deal.

In the show, Rod essentially blows off the Six when they look him up in California, calling in a favor to get them a gig at Filthy McNasty's that gets them nowhere. One night, after a chance encounter, Billy corners Teddy outside a market before giving him a speech that convinces him to come hear the band play.

The Six only release one album to moderate success before Daisy enters their lives

In the novel, the Six find a degree of success on their own terms before Daisy Jones joins them and shoots them into the stratosphere.

While still in Pittsburgh, they record a demo and they aren't in Los Angeles all that long before they record 1974's The Six and 1976's SevenEightNine, which features Daisy Jones on "Honeycomb" before embarking on recording their hit-making album Aurora.

When Daisy joins them on their second tour, it's then that a Rolling Stone article gets Teddy and the band to consider making her a permanent member of the group. On the show, the band only gets a single, moderately successful tour cut short by Billy's trip to rehab before Daisy comes into the picture.

Eddie has very specific reasons for resenting Billy

In the novel, Eddie is a pain in the butt, but he's a guy we've all met before. You know, the guy who will find anything to complain about, the one who is never happy, the guy who just knows that he can do anything better than the person doing it.

But the show works to give Eddie stronger motivations for his jealousy and resentment. For starters, we learn that he's had a crush on Camila since the two used to walk home from Sunday school together; he calls her a girl who's easy to fall in love with. He's particularly upset because of Billy's infidelity and addiction issues, vowing that he would never treat Camila that way.

Additionally, we learn that Eddie always wanted to be the frontman to the band and has been continually shunted to the side. First, he's forced to play bass when Chuck quits the band. Then, when it seems Billy won't return to the Six (which is also a plot point new to the show), Eddie throws his hat in the ring to replace him — only to be laughed at by his fellow band members.

"Honeycomb" becomes "Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)"

Though we still get "Honeycomb" as a song title for the first single that Daisy Jones and the Six collaborate on, the content of the song is quite different. In the novel, Billy writes it for Camila as a promise of the life she wants in North Carolina when they get older. Now, renamed "Look at Us Now" after a line in the chorus, the song is more about reaching an emotional destination with a partner.

Astute viewers will note that none of the original songs in the show match the lyrics in the novel. "The lyrics were something we chose really early that we just have to let them go," explains Neustadter. "When we went to these music people, we were giving them a lot of constraints. You have to write a song from this perspective. We were giving them a lot of, 'It has to be about this.' These songs tell the stories, and they have a narrative function. Even if you've changed the words, the story that they're telling, you have to write that song."

"What we didn't want to do is say, 'And you have to use all these lyrics that are in the book,'" he adds. "Because it's hard enough to sort of write a great song. Plus, they're professional songwriters who will come up with something really incredible if you let them. Taylor was like, 'You don't even have my blessing, you have my encouragement. Don't use any of the lyrics; let them write the songs.'"

Episodes 4, 5, and 6 hit Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 10.

