The team behind Disney+'s upcoming Andor divulges what the show is about.

The gatekeepers at Lucasfilm, including its overseer, producer Kathleen Kennedy, typically keep specifics of their upcoming projects locked away deep in a vault somewhere — most likely on Scarif behind a planetary-wide deflector shield. But today is not that day.

As part of an exhaustively reported story on the new age of Star Wars television series, the team behind Andor shared new details on the Rogue One spin-off with Vanity Fair.

Here's a five-and-a-half-year spoiler warning. In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Diego Luna's Cassian Andor gave his life alongside his squadron to retrieve the Death Star blueprints from Scarif and change the course of the Rebellion. Showrunner Tony Gilroy says the first season of Andor will explore how he became the kind of guy who would make such a sacrifice.

"It's about him being really revolution-averse, and cynical, and lost, and kind of a mess," Gilroy said.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) in Rogue One Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly return as Cassian Andor and Mon Mothma for 'Rogue One' spin-off series 'Andor.' | Credit: Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd.; Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andor will kick off the destruction of Cassian's birth world before finding him later in life as an adult. "His adopted home will become the base of our whole first season, and we watch that place become radicalized," Gilroy explained. "Then we see another planet that's completely taken apart in a colonial kind of way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. They're wiping out anybody who's in their way."

Genevieve O'Reilly is also confirmed to reprise her Rogue One role of Mon Mothma for Andor. Vanity Fair revealed a first look at her in character.

Even more Star Wars secrets were revealed, including details on the elusive show known as The Acolyte, from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. That series, described as a mystery thriller, will take place during the High Republic age, roughly 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace.

"My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it?" Headland said. "Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?"

This time period is like an Age of Enlightenment, a phrase Headland said the show actually utilizes. It's the kind of seemingly peaceful age where Jedis could wear gold-and-white uniforms because they so rarely muddied up their clothes in fights.

"We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about," Headland added.

