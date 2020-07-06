Kevin Hart is 'a real-life Rambo' in NSFW Die Hart trailer

Kevin Hart: action star?

That's essentially the question posed by Quibi's upcoming series Die Hart, which sees the comedian, playing a fictionalized version of himself, attempting to become a big-screen action hero like his BFF Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. But to do so, he must first train under Ron Wilcox (John Travolta), a deranged coach who runs an extremely intense Action Star School.

The trailer for the series, which you can watch above, teases some of the action-comedy antics Hart and his fellow student (Nathalie Emmanuel) have to endure on the way to stardom, including braving burning buildings, hand-to-hand combat, high-wire greenscreen stunts, and possibly a name change.

"Have you ever heard an action star leading man ever called Kevin?" Coach Ron demands of Hart. "Kevin James in Mall Cop?" Hart suggests. Wrong answer, apparently.

Die Hart debuts on Quibi July 20. You can watch the full trailer above.