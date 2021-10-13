Dickinson Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Emily Dickinson is looking for poetic justice… or maybe just healing.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of Dickinson, and it finds Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) mired in the horrors of the Civil War. The historical dramedy rounds out its tale of the young poet with a glimpse into her most fraught years, as conflict blazes and touches her family and entire life.

The trailer features Emily more obsessed with healing and touching others with her words and her poems than ever. While she frets about her poetry, those around her belittle her work, believing that words mean nothing in the midst of the Civil War. Emily tries to cling to her family, her brother, her love for Sue (Ella Hunt), and her purpose as a writer as the nation's most divisive crisis rages.

We also get a look at new guest stars Billy Eichner and Chloe Fineman as Walt Whitman and Sylvia Plath, as well as the return of Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott.

"When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America's greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily's relevance and resonance to our society today," creator Alena Smith previously said of the series. "I can't wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily's coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now."

The final season of Dickinson premieres Nov. 5. Watch the new trailer above.

