Dickinson season 3 first look ponders if poetry is more powerful than death

Success might be counted sweetest by those who ne'er succeed but Dickinson is going out on top.

On Thursday, AppleTV+ announced that the third and final season of the series about the young poet will premiere on Nov. 5. The third season will be 10-episodes long, with the first three episodes premiering on the same day and a new episode debuting every subsequent Friday until Dec. 24.

Dickinson Credit: apple tv+

A first look teaser and image showcase Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) in the throes of the American Civil War as she continues to make a bid for immortality not through fame, but something more important. But can poetry be more powerful than death?

"When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America's greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily's relevance and resonance to our society today," said creator Alena Smith in a statement. "In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily's story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew. I can't wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily's coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now."

The third season will follow Emily's most fruitful period as an artist while the Civil War rages around her. As an equally fierce battle divides her own family, she tries to heal wounds and ponders if art can help keep hope alive and if the future can truly be better than the past.

In addition to Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, Jane Krakowski, and Wiz Khalifa all will return.

Dickinson is no slouch in the guest star department, and they continue their knockout casting in season 3 with Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, who also joined as a writer, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath; as well as returning favorites Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott and Will Pullen as Nobody.

Smith not only continues as showrunner but will also make her directorial debut this season.

Watch the teaser above for more.