In addition to revealing the season 2 first look and premiere date, Apple TV+ has announced a season 3 renewal for the Hailee Steinfeld series.

Dickinson reveals season 2 first look: 'I want to make spooky s— happen and get paid'

Dickinson type TV Show network Apple TV+ genre Historical

"Should I seek fame?"

If only Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) knew what was to come.

Thursday was a poetic day for fans of Dickinson as Apple TV+ revealed the premiere date and first look for season 2, which can be seen above, as well as renewing the series for a third season.

Debuting Jan. 8 with three episodes before going weekly, Dickinson season 2 finds "Emily pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play."

“It has this very modern feel, and regardless of what time a certain human lived through, we all share very similar emotions,” Steinfeld previously told EW. “It’s exciting to see that even a woman in the 1800s could handle what we still have to go through today and we can use that as motivation and inspiration.”

Returning alongside Steinfeld will be Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wiz Khalifa, who plays the character of Death. New guest stars will include Nick Kroll (The League) as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons (Veep) as Frederick Law Olmstead, and Finn Jones (The Defenders) as Sam Bowles.

Related content: