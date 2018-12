This drama stars Renee Zellweger as a career-driven woman who finds herself re-evaluating her parents’ lives when she’s forced to care for her cancer-stricken mother. Ellen (Zellweger) and her family gather in the living room with champagne as Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve counts down to the new year in the background. Ellen muses, “Wouldn’t it be a lot easier if we could just admit to our failures — the things that we f—ed up on?” She goes on to talk about all her failures over the past year, and her brother Brian (Tom Everett Scott) follows suit, letting their ailing mother, Kate (Meryl Streep), know that he got a job and doesn’t want to go back to school. Happy for him, the scene closes with Kate looking on as the TV screen flashes “Happy New Year 1998” during the Dick Clark broadcast.