Sawyer will meet with nearly 40 families who lost husbands and fathers in the attacks.

Diane Sawyer reunites with widows and 'babies of 9/11' in first look at moving 20/20 special

Twenty years ago, in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer sat down with a group of young women and their infants — babies who had yet to be born when their fathers were killed in the attacks. Now, in a special edition of ABC News' 20/20, she'll revisit those families.

Some of the emotional reunions are glimpsed in the first trailer for the special, which EW is debuting exclusively above. Side-by-side images of the grown children and the fathers they lost — many of the sons and daughters bearing a striking resemblance to the dads they never met — are also shown.

Over the past two decades, Sawyer and her team followed those families as they looked at the world through their unique lens, with the children's lives in part shaped before they were even born. As those children approach their 20th birthdays, the special edition of 20/20 will bring nearly 40 families together again.

2020 Special Children of 9/11 Diane Sawyer with the families featured in the '20/20' Sept. 11 special | Credit: ABC

"Has grief given them new purpose? Are some following in their fathers' footsteps?" the official synopsis reads. "A master class in resilience and hope comes from a group forever bonded by a national tragedy. With lessons to teach us after a year of national trauma, they hand us a blueprint for survival."

The special edition of 20/20 will air Friday, Sept. 10, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.