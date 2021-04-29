Michael C. Hall is all smiles in first look at Dexter revival

Dexter is back, and still in the woods.

On Thursday, Showtime released the first look at Michael C. Hall's serial killer-turned-lumberjack, Dexter Morgan, in the limited series revival of Dexter, which is set to return this fall.

Premiering in 2006, the eight-season series followed Morgan, a blood-spatter expert for the Miami PD who spends his nights hunting and murdering the criminals he's tasked with helping arrest. Hall would earn five Emmy nominations, while season 4 guest star John Lithgow won for his chilling turn. But the final episode received no such reaction, with fans baffled by the decisions to kill Dexter's sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) and have him leave his life and son behind to become a lumberjack.

"Liked it? I don't think I even watched it," Hall told The Daily Beast in 2014. "I thought it was narratively satisfying — but it was not so savory."

A possible good sign for the revival is Clyde Phillips is returning as showrunner. The writer previously held the same position for the first four seasons of Dexter, which were widely considered the show's peak.