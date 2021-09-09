Meet Jack Alcott, the young actor who plays Dexter's long-lost son

The last we saw Harrison, his father was abandoning him in the 2013 series finale. Boo!

Dexter: New Blood (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

One of the many burning questions about the return of Dexter to Showtime is whether we'll find out what happened to poor little Harrison, the son who our favorite antihero abandoned in the 2013 series finale. Here to explain whether he's truly a chip off the old block is Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), the young actor who's been tasked with carrying on the, ahem, family bloodline in Dexter: New Blood.

Jack Alcott Jack Alcott | Credit: Peter Mellekas

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY Were you a Dexter fan?

JACK ALCOTT: I had never watched an episode of it. I had friends and family members who loved it, but I had never watched a single episode. I barely knew anything about it. I was like, dude ... blood .... kills people. That was literally all I knew.

When the writers first met with you, did you want to know if Harrison would end up being a killer too?

I'm not even sure I put enough dots together to ask the question in the initial auditions, you know? My character was named Randall through almost all of the auditions. All I knew was that it was a series-long arc or something like that and that I was a character who had a meaningful interaction with Dexter. That was all I knew up until my chemistry read with Michael C. Hall. Then I was like, "oh my gosh, holy crap." Then I signed an NDA and they sent me another scene where my name was no longer Randall. It was Harrison.

Having not watched any of the show, I was like, "okay, so clearly this name change is important." I did a little bit of research and realized I'm his son. I started watching the show towards the tail end of the audition process when one of the executive producers called to give me tips on how to prepare. I was like, "I'm so sorry. I've only watched the first season. I've budgeted out my time and I've calculated seven episodes a day, with one day break, I will be able to finish all eight seasons by the time we start." He was like, "Do not do that, dude. You're Dexter's son. You weren't born so for you to not know what happens is going be an advantage to you as an actor."

I'm assuming that Harrison isn't too happy with his dad these days. He abandoned him!

It's been a long time and I haven't seen him and I've been looking for him. What I can say is that Harrison has had a really rough time for the past eight years. Like, it's not been great. He learns that his dad is not dead and goes to find him. That's what you see for the first two-thirds of the season, sort of intermittent sprinklings of me, this mystery stalker. It's me following him, trying to confirm his identity. I'm finally able to see him and confront him. It's just a heartbreaking scene and a really fun one to film. I mean, every single scene I got to do with Michael was just the coolest thing ever.

Do you find out who your dad really is?

The show is about developing our relationship and that we're two people who don't know each other and want to know each other. That's hard when there's been that much space, the circumstances of having that much space and the secrets that he keeps. That's about all I can say.

As an actor on the set, did you say, "I could be a chip off the old block? I see a potential spin-off here guys!" Is there a future for you at Showtime?

Not really. I've done very few things and my two biggest projects have been at Showtime. I would love to do more stuff with them, but that's never been on the front of my mind, whether or not this story continues.

Dexter: New Blood Jack Alcott and Michael C. Hall in 'Dexter: New Blood' | Credit: Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME

Dexter: New Blood, the 10-episode special event series, premieres Nov. 7 on Showtime.

For more on Dexter: New Blood and our Fall TV Preview, order the October issue of Entertainment Weekly or find it on newsstands beginning Sept. 17. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: