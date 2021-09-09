Everyone involved admits they probably wouldn't be here had season 8 ended differently. (Gary Levine, Showtime's president of entertainment, calls New Blood the "silver lining" after years of lament: "It gnawed a little at us, and gnawed a little at Michael, that a series as good as Dexter didn't end in a way that was perhaps worthy of the series.") So how did a drama like Dexter — which, together with Weeds, helped move Showtime out of HBO's once very long shadow — stumble at giving fans a killer ending? The start of Dexter's woes can be traced back to the conclusion of season 4, when showrunner Clyde Phillips, the architect behind the drama's successful launch and massively popular Trinity Killer (played by John Lithgow), left to spend more time with his family. "I was living in California and my family was living in the East," recalls Phillips, who veered from the Lindsay novels after season 1. "I was working my ass off to pay for the lifestyle I wasn't living." A revolving door of executive producers followed, along with a series of dull plot arcs, like the saga of vengeance-seeking victim Lumen Pierce (Julia Stiles) and Joey Quinn's (Desmond Harrington) struggle to pass the sergeant's exam. Dexter's later adversaries never came close to captivating audiences the way Lithgow did in season 4 with his Arthur Mitchell, who liked to murder people in cycles of three. Go ahead, try to remember the big bads from seasons 6, 7, and 8. We'll wait.