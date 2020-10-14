Michael C. Hall is returning to Showtime for Dexter limited series

Sure, why not?

Showtime announced Wednesday that Michael C. Hall is set to return as serial killer-turned-lumberjack Dexter Morgan in a new Dexter limited series. The Emmy-winning series wrapped after eight seasons in 2013 with an often-mocked series finale.

A possible good sign for the revival is Clyde Phillips is returning as showrunner. The writer previously held the same position for the first four seasons of Dexter, which were widely considered the show's peak.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Gary Levine, Showtime's co-president of entertainment. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Premiering in 2006, Dexter followed Morgan, a blood-spatter expert for the Miami PD who spends his nights hunting and murdering the criminals he's tasked with helping arrest. Hall would earn five Emmy nominations, while season 4 guest star John Lithgow won for his chilling turn. But the final episode received no such reaction, with fans baffled by the decisions to kill Dexter's sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) and have him leave his life and son behind to become a lumberjack.

"Liked it? I don’t think I even watched it," Hall told The Daily Beast in 2014. "I thought it was narratively satisfying — but it was not so savory.”

The tentative premiere date for 10-episode limited series is fall 2021.

