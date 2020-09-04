Devs superfan Jeff Goldblum wants to talk to Nick Offerman: ‘I’m looking for you’

Devs type TV Show network FX genre Thriller

Sci-fi

Drama

Sci-fi

Drama

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Jeff Goldblum really wants to talk to Nick Offerman.

The actor made the comment during an appearance on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing recently as he was talking about working with Offerman's wife, Megan Mullally, on Will & Grace. According to Goldblum, he ran into Mullally at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February, and he gushed to her about his love for Hulu sci-fi show Devs, which Offerman starred in.

"Megan Mullally was there, it was the last time I saw her, and I said, 'I'm watching Devs.' And she said, 'Oh, you should talk to Nick.' And I meant to, and I forgot to that night," Goldblum recalled.

Goldblum is still very eager to make the conversation happen, though. "Nick, if you're watching this, I'm looking for you. I'm eager to talk about Devs and see you both," he said.

From the mind of Ex Machina director Alex Garland, Devs follows a young software engineer named Lily Chan (played by Sonoya Mizuno) who works for an ominous tech company called Amaya. She becomes suspicious of the company and its enigmatic leader, Forest (Offerman), when her boyfriend, who worked for Amaya's top-secret development division, is murdered.

For more with Goldblum, check out the video above, and head over to PeopleTV for his full Couch Surfing episode.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: