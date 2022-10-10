The Devil in the White City has hit another snag.

Just days after it was announced that star Keanu Reeves was leaving the Hulu and Paramount TV series, director and executive producer Todd Field has also departed, EW can confirm.

A reason has not been given for the departure of either from the project. Field is currently hard at work promoting his latest film, Tár, which is receiving major awards buzz, especially for leading lady Cate Blanchett. A rep for Field did not immediately return EW's request for comment.

The official logline states that Devil in the White City, which is based on Erik Larson's 2003 book of the same name, tells the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, "a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World's Fair," and Dr. H. H. Holmes, "America's first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious 'Murder Castle' built in the Fair's shadow."

Reeves was tapped to play Burnham. A casting announcement for Holmes has not yet been made, and the search is now on for a replacement for both Reeves and Field.

It's the latest bump in the road for the project, which Hollywood has tried to get off the ground for the better part of two decades. In 2019, Hulu's senior vice president of originals, Craig Erwich, announced that The Devil in the White City would be coming to Hulu as a television series for Paramount TV. Before that, the story had been in development as a film, with Leonardo DiCaprio, who acquired the rights in 2010, and Martin Scorsese, who joined to direct in 2015, on board. At the the time, DiCaprio was set to play the role of the serial killer, Dr. H. H. Holmes. Scorsese and DiCaprio are still onboard the series as executive producers, but it's not clear if DiCaprio will play a role beyond that.

Before DiCaprio and Scorsese's attempts to get the project going, Tom Cruise acquired the rights to the nonfiction book in 2003, but his options lapsed in 2004. Paramount reacquired the film rights in 2007.

Variety was the first to report the news of Field's departure. Representatives for Hulu and Paramount TV declined to comment.

